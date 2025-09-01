One dead after two planes collide mid-air near Colorado Airport

Two small planes collided mid-air while attempting to land at the Fort Morgan Municipal Airport.

In the incident, one person was killed while the three others were injured.

The collision occurred around 10:44 a.m. local time on August 31, 2025 when an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 struck Cessna 172.

Cessna 172 was on its final approach to the runway when the collision occurred.

Both aircraft caught fire immediately.

First responders from multiple agencies, including the Morgan County Sheriff’s office, Fort Morgan Police, and local fire departments, rushed to the scene.

The Sheriff’s office reported that the two occupants of the Cessna were injured and were given first aid at the scene. However, one person from the second aircraft was seriously injured and transferred to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene by the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have initiated an investigation to determine the actual cause of the collision.

The Sheriff’s office expressed its “deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim in this tragic incident.”

The official statement further added, “We would like to express our gratitude to all the agencies that helped with this situation. Additionally, we want to thank the citizens who assisted in trying to extinguish the fire until the fire department and first responders arrived on the scene.”