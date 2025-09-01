Blake Lively breaks silence on Megyn Kelly harsh comments in Baldoni feud

Blake Lively found herself under deep water after Megyn Kelly lashed out at the actress, calling her a “narcissist bully” and a “nasty Hollywood snob.”

The fiery words came as Kelly claimed that Lively issued her a subpoena in connection with the actress’s legal fight against filmmaker Justin Baldoni.

Lively’s legal team quickly fired back, saying Kelly’s claim was completely untrue. A representative for the actress told Page Six that the statement was “false” and stressed that the actress hasn't taken any legal action against the former Fox News host.

Despite shutting down the media star's remarks, A Simple Favor actress remained focused on her battle with It Ends with Us co-star.

The lawsuit centers on allegations of retaliation and harassment that she said happened on set. However, her legal team continued working through the discovery process, gathering evidence to strengthen her case.

Sources close to the situation said Lively was determined to back up her claims in court.

The legal clash has drawn heavy attention in Hollywood, where conversations about workplace conduct and accountability are already front and center.

The unfolding case has become more than a private legal fight, with each party coming out with the power and evidence.

Whereas, Baldoni, best known for Jane the Virgin and his film projects, has not publicly responded to this latest twist.

Megyn's involvement, for now, seemed limited to her own public comments, which Blake's camp has flatly denied.