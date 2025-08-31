Gwyneth Paltrow’s rare reflections on Chris Martin heartbreaking split

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently made bold declaration about her heartbreaking split from Chris Martin 10 years ago.

The Iron Man actress has revealed the exact moment she knew when her marriage with Coldplay frontman was over.

In her personal essay for British Vogue, Gwyneth wrote, “It was my birthday, my 38th. My ex-husband [Chris] and I were tucked away in the Tuscan countryside, on a hill in a beautiful cottage with a view of the forest.

“I don’t remember which day of the weekend it was or the time of day. But I knew – despite long walks and longer lie-ins, big glasses of Barolo and hands held – my marriage was over,” declared the Sense & Sensibility actress.

However, Gwyneth went on to say that it took “years before we said the words aloud”, but that weekend “a dam had cracked just enough to hear the unrelenting trickle of truth”.

This was a moment of realisation when the Marty Supreme actress heard a truth that would grow louder until it was “all I could hear”.

Reflecting on her relationship, Gwyneth admitted, “We were close, though we never fully settled into being a couple. We just didn’t quite fit together. There was always a bit of unease and unrest. But man, did we love our both children.”

The Shallow Hal actress also opened up that they both did everything they could before calling it quits to keep the family together as a unit.

Before concluding, Gwyneth added, “It’s very different for every couple but, for me, it meant, more than anything, being accountable for my own part in the dissolution of the relationship.”