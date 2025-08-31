Harper Beckham channels Victoria’s fashion in latest look

Harper Beckham reveals source of inspiration amid ongoing Brooklyn drama

Harper Beckham recently revealed her source of inspiration in a new video, amid the ongoing family feud with her estranged brother Brooklyn.

The 14-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham showcased her admiration for mother’s wardrobe.

On Sunday, August 31, the former Spice Girl shared a video of Harper wearing Victoria’s bathrobe, which had Portofino ’97 from VB’S beauty line embroidered on the pocket.

Despite her long blonde hair cascading over her shoulders, Harper bore a striking resemblance to her mother.

In the clip, she also wore the Portofino ’97 Eau de Parfum hung on a gold chain necklace.

The sea-blue blue bottle of the perfume is inspired by a David and Victoria’s romantic trip to Portofino in 1997.

Victoria, 51, captioned the post, “Our most-loved scent, our most-loved #VBBMuse. #HarperSeven in the Portofino ’97 collection. (And even she can’t resist stealing mummy’s robe!)”

The post came shortly after Victoria shared a carousel of images from the Beckham family’s trip to Longues in France and Capri, Italy.

In the first photo, Victoria posed in a similar bathrobe, paired with a towel wrapped around her head and black sunglasses.

This sweet mom-and-daughter moment comes amid the ongoing family feud with estranged son Brooklyn Beckham.

The family sparked speculation after Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz were notably absent from David’s 50th birthday party.