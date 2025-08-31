Gwyneth Paltrow's honest admission about her biggest career regret

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently opened up about her biggest career regret in a candid interview.

The Iron Man star reflected on her acting career over the years during an appearance on latest episode of Recho Omondi’s The Cutting Room Floor podcast.

While host asked the actress about doing over 10 movies in two-three-year period and going to hit the pavement and do everything at the time, Gwyneth replied, “I think the big regret about my acting career overall that I wasn’t more strategic or more discerning.”

The Sense & Sensibility actress noted that she didn’t “pace” herself well.

“I had never even given myself time to kind of ruminate on why I am doing this in the first place,” explained the 52-year-old.

Therefore, Gwyneth pointed out that she did “hit the brakes so hard” when she did have her daughter, Apple, at the time.

Elaborating on the idea, the Marty Supreme actress mentioned, “I feel like I was just sort of running.”

Recho chimed in and questioned, “What was she running from?”

Gwyneth responded, “My mother had these expectations and I conflated those expectations with not being lovable, not being good enough.”

So, the Shakespeare in Love actress stated she “architected this cure to that which was ‘Oh, I will just be really good, really perfect’ maybe I could be like even impressive”.

Gwyneth then thought to “learn a bunch of languages” so that she could be really successful and then I will feel “lovable” of feel “worthy with love”.

“I had not started to really do the work on myself,” she remarked.

Elsewhere in the interview, the podcast host asked at what age did you start to do the work.

Gwyneth dished, “In earnest around 38 or 39 that was when the reckoning came.”

“It’s so funny like every single mess I have made in my life comes from me and not saying the hard thing… Every single one,” she continued.

In the end, Gwyneth added that she’s no longer “passive aggressive”.