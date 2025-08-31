Prince William, Kate Middleton remember beloved figure in new statement

Prince William, Kate Middleton release emotional tribute for beloved figure

Kensington Palace released Prince William and Princess Kate's emotional statement on a sombre occasion.

On August 31, the official Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales paid a special tribute to Liz Hatton, who passed away battling a rare form of cancer.

The royal couple shared a picture taken by Liz alongside a heartfelt message.

William and Catherine's team wrote, "Remembering Liz Hatton today on what would have been her 18th birthday."

"The photo shown in this image was taken by @lizhatton_photography during an Investiture at Windsor Castle in October 2024, and is on display today in the spot where it was taken."

For the unversed, Prince William and Princess Kate invited Liz to Windsor Castle after they heard of her desire to capture a royal event.

The young girl passed away fighting a rare sarcoma, a desmoplastic small round cell tumour, in November 2024.

After hearing the sad news of Liz's demise, William and Catherine mourned the precious loss by writing, "We are so sorry to hear that Liz Hatton has sadly passed away. It was an honour to have met such a brave and humble young woman."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Liz’s parents, Vicky and Aaron and her brother Mateo at this unimaginably difficult time."

It is also important to note that Prince William and Princess Kate's new statement came on Princess Diana's death anniversary.