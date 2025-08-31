Sabrina Carpenter unleashes sizzling new album, 'Man's Best Friend'

Sabrina Carpenter is back with her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, released on August 29, 2025.

This 12-track pop album promises to be a cheeky and steamy follow-up to her 2024 album Short N' Sweet, which topped the Billboard 200 chart for four weeks.

The album's lead single, Manchild, was released on June 5, 2025, and features Carpenter's signature blend of humor and provocation.

The second single, Tears, is a deliciously catchy disco-inspired pop track with a music video starring Coleman Domingo in drag. The video is set in a Rocky Horror-like universe, showcasing Carpenter's creativity and flair.

The album art for Man's Best Friend sparked controversy online, with Carpenter posing on her knees while a faceless man grabs her hair.

However, the singer took to social media to poke fun at the outrage, sharing an alternate album cover with the caption, "Here is a new alternate cover approved by God".

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the Grammy winner teased the project, saying, "The album is not for any pearl clutchers. But I also think that even pearl clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves."

This confidence and playfulness are hallmarks of Carpenter's artistry, and Man's Best Friend promises to be a standout album in her discography.

The album features 12 tracks, including:

Manchild: A country-influenced pop song critiquing immature male behavior

Tears: A disco-inspired pop track with a catchy melody

My Man on Willpower: A sultry track showcasing Carpenter's vocal range

Sugar Talking: A sweet and catchy song with a memorable hook

Goodbye: A haunting ballad that showcases Carpenter's emotional depth

Man's Best Friend is produced by Jack Antonoff and John Ryan, who also worked with Carpenter on Short N' Sweet.

The album has received generally positive reviews from music critics, with an average score of 76 out of 100 on Metacritic.