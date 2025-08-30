Scooter Braun, Sydney Sweeney confirm their romance?

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney are said to be planning their future as couple after spending a lot of time together at their favorite destination.

The sunning actress and her musician beau were previously seen together in June while enjoying a stroll in Venice, Italy, following Jeff Bezos’ wedding to Lauren Sánchez.

During the cozy outing, which was captured and shared on TikTok, Sweeney, 27, sizzled in a black floral dress, while Braun, 44, wore a neutral look with sunglasses.

According to a source, Braun, who previously managed Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, is confirming those closest to him that he’s dating Sweeney.

The White Lotus star was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino, 42, who she began dating in 2018. The former flames initially called off their wedding in February before calling it quits for good in April.

Prior to their split‚ rumours swirled that Sweeney her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell were having romance.

However, the actress quashed the rumours in March 2024 when she said any buzz the two were dating was “obviously not true” while hosting Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Meanwhile, Braun was previously married to Yael Cohen, who he shares three children: sons Jagger and Levi, and daughter Hart. The couple became wed in 2014 before calling it quits in July 2021.

In June, Braun opened up about maintaining a healthy relationship with his ex despite their divorce.

“We’re family forever. It goes both ways. It’s not like there was one thing happening,” he said during an appearance on The Diary of a CEO. “Both people have to play a role in where we got to. Things happened both ways.”