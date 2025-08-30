Coldplay leaves fans in tears with unexpected announcement

Coldplay has been forced to move Wembley dates due to a Tube strike, leaving fans in tears with unexpected announcement.

Chris Martin and band's fans are disappointed and heartbroken, stranding with wasted flights and hotels.

Coldplay has announced that the final two London dates on its Music of the Spheres World Tour will be rescheduled.

In an emotional statement on their official social media account, the band said: "We’re sorry to announce that, due to planned industrial action on the London Underground, we’ve been forced to reschedule our final two concerts of the current Wembley Stadium run."

The group continued: "Without a Tube service, it’s impossible to get 82,000 people to the concert and home again safely, and therefore no event license can be granted for the nights of 7th and 8th September."

"To avoid cancelling the shows, our only option is to reschedule."

"The Sunday 7th September show will move to Saturday 6th September. The Monday 8th September show will move to Friday 12th September."

To ease the suffering of the fans, the group announced: "All tickets will remain valid for their rescheduled date. If you’re able to attend the new date, you do not need to take any action to secure your ticket for the rescheduled show. Your existing ticket will be valid for entry."

The statement continued: "Any ticket holders who are unable to attend their rescheduled show can get a full refund on their ticket, and are requested to contact their point of purchase before 12noon BST on Tuesday 2nd September."

Fans expressed their anger in the comment section, with one reacting: "Who's going to refund my travel from scotland, hotel and train tickets?! Absolutely shocking!!!"

Another blasted: "You have to be joking me!! We’ve paid for travel, accommodation and the rescheduled date I’m out of the country for on my honeymoon. I was taking my Mum who’s wanted to see you for YEARS as last years Christmas present and now I have to tell her it’s cancelled and we’ll be loosing out on money!"

Despite changing the dates, Coldplay will still be playing 10 nights at Wembley Stadium, breaking the joint record set by Take That and Taylor Swift of performing eight shows at the venue in the same year.

The shows on Saturday 30th August, Sunday 31st August, Wednesday 3rd September and Thursday 4th September will go ahead as scheduled.

The Music of the Spheres is already the most-attended concert tour in history, according to Guinness World Records.

In August, the RMT union announced a seven-day strike from 5 September which they said was over pay, hours, shift management and fatigue.