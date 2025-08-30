Operation Serengeti 2.0: Interpol’s crackdown across 18 African countries

Interpol has arrested illegal bitcoin miners and cybercriminals across Africa

Interpol, in coordination with local police forces, conducted a major operation to apprehend cybercriminals across Africa and the United Kingdom.

“Operation Serengeti 2.0” was carried out from June to August 2025 in 18 African countries, designed to dismantle all the networks involved in online crimes, including scams, fraud, and illegal mining of cryptocurrency.

As a result of the operation, numerous arrests were made, and a significant amount of money was recovered. The forces shut down websites and computer systems that criminals were using to commit these crimes.

Cracking down on illegal crypto miners in Angola was a major target of the operation. The centres were using a lot of electricity, putting a strain on the national power grid. $37 million worth of the seized equipment will now be used to provide electricity to communities that need it.

According to the Interpol official report, “Authorities in Angola dismantled 25 cryptocurrency mining centres, where 60 Chinese nationals were illegally validating blockchain transactions to generate cryptocurrency. The crackdown identified 45 illicit power stations which were confiscated, along with mining and IT equipment worth more than USD 37 million.”

A major scam was exposed in Zambia in which thousands of people were tricked into a fake cryptocurrency investment scheme, resulting in an estimated loss of $300 million.

In Côte d’Ivoire, criminals who pretended to be German nationals and promised fake inheritances were also arrested.

Overall results showed that 1,209 cybercriminals were arrested, nearly 88,000 people were targeted, and 11,432 malicious systems were shut down. Approximately $97.4 million was recovered.

Valdecy Urquiza, Interpol Secretary General, gave his remarks about the operation:

“Each INTERPOL-coordinated operation builds on the last, deepening cooperation, increasing information sharing and developing investigative skills across member countries. With more contributions and shared expertise, the results keep growing in scale and impact. This global network is stronger than ever, delivering real outcomes and safeguarding victims.”

“Operation Serengeti 2.0” demonstrated the effectiveness of coordinated international efforts in combating cross-border crime, particularly in an increasingly digital world.

What was the estimated financial loss from the major scam exposed in Zambia?

A fake cryptocurrency investment scheme scam in Zambia resulted in an estimated loss of $300 million.