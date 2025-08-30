Mexico City erupts in protest against gentrification, tourist influx

Anger over uncontrolled gentrification and soaring rents boiled over in Mexico City as protestors took to the streets, chanting “Fuera Gringo!”

The slogan, meaning “GRINGOS OUT,” targets businesses that are catering to foreigners. The July 4th protest, timed for U.S. Independence Day reflects a deep-seated crisis that displaces long-term residents from trendy neighbourhoods such as Condesa and Roma.

Protestors also carry signs with angry messages like, “You’re a colonizer not a fuc***g expat, go home.”

Demonstrators cite exorbitant rent hikes, the proliferation of unregulated Airbnb listings, and a surge in American and European digital nomads since the pandemic as their primary grievances.

Initially, protesters claimed that the march would be peaceful, but it turned destructive as radicals smashed the windows of cafes and boutiques, leaving anti-gentrification graffiti.

The government condemned this protest, with President Claudio referencing the violence as “xenophobic.”

Addressing the concerns of the protesters, Mayor Clara Brugada has proposed a 14-point plan to oversee rents and build affordable housing, but critics call it a “palliative” measure that will not address the issue promptly.

Protestors also accuse the government of promoting a neoliberal economic model that allows this “urban war.”