Kevin Costner 'in good place' after connecting with Kelly Noonan

Kevin Costner spotted dating director Kelly Noonan Gores

Kevin Costner, 70, has been spotted casually dating director Kelly Noonan Gores, 46, after his highly publicised divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

According to People magazine, the two met through mutual friends and have been spending time together, but their relationship is still in its early stages.

"Kelly is seeing Kevin, but it's very casual," a source revealed. "She thinks he's wonderful and interesting."

Gores, who recently finalised her divorce from Alec Gores, 72, with whom she shares a six-year-old daughter, Riley, seems to be taking things slow. "Dating is not a huge priority for her though," one source said.

"The past year was tumultuous for her. She separated from her husband last summer and then she lived in a house in Pacific Palisades that burned down. She's focused on her daughter and her own health."

Costner and Baumgartner finalised their divorce in February 2024 after an 18-year marriage and a contentious legal battle. Baumgartner, 51, has since gotten engaged to financier Josh Connor, a longtime friend and former neighbor of the now-divorced couple.

"The couple has been going strong for over a year, spending Christmas in New York together last month where it all began," a source shared.

Costner was reportedly "in a good place and having fun with his family and friends... He is not seriously involved with anyone and not necessarily looking for anything more than that right now," according to a source.

With his children from his previous marriage, Cayden, 18, Hayes, 16, and Grace, 16, being a priority, Costner seems to be embracing this new chapter in his life.