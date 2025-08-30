Simon Cowell shares cute snap with son from ‘America’s Got Talent’ set

Simon Cowell shares picture with son

Simon Cowell gave fans a rare glimpse into his family life by sharing a sweet photo with his 11-year-old son, Eric, from behind the scenes of America’s Got Talent.

The father and son posed inside Cowell’s trailer, looking happy and relaxed in the candid moment.

In the photo, Eric stood beside his dad’s chair with a big smile, wrapping his arm around it, while Cowell beamed at the camera with his pet chihuahua, Daisy, sitting comfortably on his lap.

The proud dad captioned the post, “Everyone’s happy,” perfectly summing up the heartwarming moment.

Cowell, 65, usually keeps his family life private, but he has spoken about how much Eric means to him.

He shares his son with fiancée Lauren Silverman, and has admitted in the past that becoming a father completely turned his life around after a difficult period.

“I think particularly when I lost my mum, I was on a downward spiral at that point,” Cowell revealed on The Diary Of A CEO podcast.

“I lost everyone, you know, I’ve lost my parents. It’s finality now. What I said about the material things I’ve got, everything just meant nothing at that point. I was desperately unhappy.”

That all shifted when Silverman told him she was expecting.

Recalling the moment, Cowell said, “When I got the call from Lauren, which starts, any call that starts with, ‘Are you sitting down?’ You know what‘s coming next. It was like, ‘Are you sitting down?’ ‘Yes,’ ‘Well,’ and she told me.

And yes it did absolutely change, it changed everything in my life. It made me happy again.”

Eric, who was named after Cowell’s late father, was born in 2014.

Cowell proposed to Silverman in 2022, and the couple has since kept much of their family life out of the spotlight, making this behind-the-scenes post all the more special for fans.

Month's ago, Cowell’s absence at Mel B’s wedding earlier this summer didn’t go unnoticed, especially since the music mogul had reportedly RSVP’d to attend the Spice Girl’s big day.

On Saturday, July 5, Mel B tied the knot with her partner Rory McPhee in London, surrounded by family and celebrity friends including Cara Delevingne, Emma Bunton, and Katherine Ryan.

But when the bride walked down the aisle, Cowell was nowhere to be seen.

The two share a long history, having worked together as judges on both The X Factor and America’s Got Talent.

That close bond made Cowell’s no-show even more surprising, given that he was initially expected to attend the ceremony with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman.

While Cowell never explained why he didn’t make it, speculation grew after reports suggested the guest list may have complicated things.

Mel B invited both Cowell and Simon Fuller, the former Spice Girls manager and Cowell’s long-standing rival, to the wedding.

The two music powerhouses have had a tense relationship for decades, dating back to when Cowell famously turned down the Spice Girls before Fuller went on to manage them through global superstardom.

Their rivalry only deepened over the years, with legal disputes fueling the tension. Cowell’s decision to skip the wedding has led many to believe that avoiding an awkward reunion with Fuller may have been a factor.