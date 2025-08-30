Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt share goofy kiss as baby bump takes spotlight

Pete Davidson and his pregnant girlfriend Elsie Hewitt enjoyed a summer escape to Greece and shared several playful moments from their trip.

The model, 29, posted a series of photos on Friday that highlighted both her growing baby bump and the couple’s lighthearted bond.

Hewitt posed in a bikini inside her hotel bathroom, smiling widely as she cradled her bump which looked more than six months along.

In one sweet shot, she stood beside Davidson who appeared shirtless in moss green shorts, showing off his tattoos. The pair touched stomachs while she jokingly captioned the post, “Coupla silly geese on vacashon.”

Other photos showed Hewitt enjoying a bubble bath while holding her belly and later sunbathing in an orange thong bikini.

She also shared a tender moment with Davidson as they hugged during a swim in the clear waters of a coastal town.

The star appeared relaxed throughout the trip, as he was photographed at a seaside restaurant wearing a Yankees cap and a shirt with the words “Gettin’ Lucky” as he ate lobster.

Another candid picture showed him smiling at a gray cat sitting near his table.

Earlier in the week, Hewitt posed on a yacht in a purple bikini while soaking up the sun. The vacation photos captured the couple’s carefree mood as they prepared to welcome their first child together.