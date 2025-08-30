Zoë Kravitz ‘didn’t’ know Austin Butler was on ‘The Carrie Diaries’

Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler take lie detector test

Zoë Kravitz isn’t afraid to speak her mind, even when it puts her in an awkward spot with a costar.

The actress and filmmaker, 36, had a candid moment with Austin Butler during Vanity Fair’s lie detector test while promoting their new film Caught Stealing.

When Butler reminded her that she was a big fan of Sex and the City and asked which spinoff she preferred, The Carrie Diaries or And Just Like That…, Kravitz didn’t hesitate before answering, “Neither.”

She followed up with, “Leave that show alone. Everybody, just stop.”

Butler tried to play it off, tossing aside two pieces of paper, which turned out to be photos of himself.

Kravitz, caught off guard, asked, “Oh, no. Are you on that show?” When Butler admitted he was part of The Carrie Diaries, she quickly responded, “Okay, sorry. Didn’t know that.”

The test administrator confirmed that her blunt responses were completely truthful.

Butler played Sebastian Kydd, the love interest of young Carrie Bradshaw (AnnaSophia Robb) in The Carrie Diaries, which aired on The CW for two seasons from 2013 to 2014.

Kravitz didn’t stop there.

She was also asked if she was relieved that And Just Like That… was coming to an end, admitting she had “mixed feelings” about the finale season.

When asked if she had a favorite storyline, she replied, “Favourite is a word I don’t think I can use for that show. There are some plotlines that confused me more than others. There were plotlines that made me more upset than others.”

Pressed for an example, Kravitz pointed to the episode where Aiden Shaw (John Corbett) broke one of Carrie’s windows and spent the entire time fixing it.

Butler responded, “I liked Aiden,” to which Kravitz shot back, “You don’t anymore.”

Despite the playful tension, the two are joining forces on the big screen.

Caught Stealing follows Butler as Hank Thompson, a New York bartender whose life spirals into chaos after agreeing to take care of his neighbor’s cat.

Kravitz plays Yvonne, his girlfriend, as the couple finds themselves entangled in the city’s dangerous criminal world.