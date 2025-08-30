Kevin Costner ‘casually’ dating new lady, billionaire’s ex-wife

Kevin Costner starts new romance

Kevin Costner is stepping into a new chapter of his personal life. The Yellowstone star is said to be “casually” dating Kelley Noonan, the ex-wife of billionaire Alec Gores.

“They are hanging out casually and were connected by friends,” a source shared with Us Weekly on Friday.

Because the two live about 100 miles apart, Costner in Carpinteria, California, and Noonan in Manhattan Beach, the insider noted that things between them are “not serious” at this stage.

Still, the pair have been spotted spending time together in Colorado.

“They both frequent Aspen often and have mutual friend groups,” the source explained, adding that they’ve been enjoying getting to know each other whenever their schedules allow.

Kelley Noonan, ex-wife of billionaire Alec Gores

The news comes nearly two years after Costner, 70, finalized his highly publicized divorce from his second wife, Christine Baumgartner.

At the time, the former couple released a joint statement saying, “Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings.”

Reports later indicated that Baumgartner received a larger settlement than originally outlined in their prenuptial agreement, and Costner was ordered to pay more than $63,000 each month in child support. Baumgartner has since moved on with Josh Connor.

Costner and Baumgartner share three children together, Cayden, 18, Hayes, 16, and Grace, 15. The actor is also father to three adult children, Annie, 41, Lily, 39, and Joe, 37, with his first wife, Cindy Silva, as well as a 28-year-old son, Liam, from a previous relationship with Bridget Rooney.

As for Noonan, 46, she married Gores in 2016 before announcing their split in December 2024. They share one daughter, 6-year-old Riley.

For now, Costner and Noonan’s relationship appears to be in the early stages, but friends say they are enjoying each other’s company as they spend time together in their shared circles.