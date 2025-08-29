Prince Harry sides with Meghan in feud with King Charles, William

Prince Harry has put Meghan Markle in the spotlight by stepping away from her show, but whether willingly or unwillingly, he's stealing the thunder of the royal family on their big occasion.

The Duke of Sussex made a "conscious" decision not to take part in With Love, Meghan season two as he did not want to overshadow the Duchess show with his presence.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond lauded the Duke for his decision, saying: "Harry has taken a conscious step back and this is Meghan's thing."

On the other hand, Harry's every move seems designed to upstage the royal family's events with a striking display of calculated timing.

The Duke's VJ Day stunt even eclipsed the King and Queen Camilla's celebration, and now his UK return to receive an award coincides with the late Queen's death anniversary, sparking intense scrutiny.

The Duke, who has not been in the UK since losing a battle with the Home Office over security arrangements in May, will return to London on September 8 to support the WellChild children's charity.

Harry, who lives in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, is a long-standing patron of the charity.

The 2025 awards mark three years to the day that Queen Elizabeth II, the duke's grandmother, died at her home in Balmoral, Aberdeenshire.

Some critics believe that Harry's move exacerbates the ongoing rift with his blood relatives, further straining his relationship with them.

The Duke will also deliver an emotional speech, and present an award to an "inspirational child" aged between four and six and meet and talk with seriously ill children and their families.

Apart from that, Harry's visit also fuels speculation that he will meet with his father King Charles and estranged brother Prince William during his short stay in the country.