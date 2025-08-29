Joe Alwyn does not feel needed to congratulate Taylor Swift on engagement

Every girl waits for her dreamy proposal, whether she is an ordinary woman or a celebrity.

Taylor Swift, THE Taylor Swift, the wealthiest female musician, was on cloud nine when her fiancé Travis Kelce, proposed to her with a 12-carat-cushion-cut diamond ring.

The Love Story singer, 35, did not keep the precious moment to herself; instead she chose to share the much-awaited news of her engagement to American football player Travis Kelce in a sweet post that featured her new sparkler.

Millions of fans across the world were overjoyed to see their favourite star entering this beautiful phase of her life.

Fans showered love in the comments section as the post garnered more than 34 million likes.

For Swifties, her engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs players, 35, was nothing less than the fairytale ending to her long list of exes-from Joe Jonas to Harry Styles to Joe Alwyn.

Interestingly, Taylor dated Travis for only two years, but her longest friendship was with Alwyn, whom she dated for six years before announcing their breakup in April 2023.

The Conversations With Friends actor, 34, reportedly struggled to cope with Swift's level of fame and preferred to maintain a low profile following their split.

Now, an insider spilled to DailyMail that Alwyn 'genuinely hopes the best for Swift, 35, following her engagement to Kelce- but it does necessarily means she would be receiving a 'congratulations' from him any time soon. Taylor engagement is the final nail in the coffin for Joe,' the insider said.'

The insider added: 'He feels that it is not needed, even she would not want to hear from him anyway.'

For context, the former couple first met at the 2016 Met Gala and the rest is the history.