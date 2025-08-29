Finally adorable snow leopard cub at Chester Zoo gets an identity- Name revealed

The little snow leopard is the first ever snow leopard to be born at the Chester zoo in its 94-year history.

Earlier this year, the zoo asked the public for suggestions for a name for the 10-week-old cub and say they received thousands.

After looking through all of them, keepers at the Chester Zoo decided on Bheri - which is the name of a river in Nepal that runs through the Himalayas - a mountainous area where snow leopards live in the wild.

Chester zoo’s adorable snow leopard cub Bheri, who stole hearts last month, has now captivated audiences once again with its big outdoor adventure.

Credit: Chester Zoo Instagram

Millions tuned in online to watch the little cub and her Mum Nubra in their den over the past few weeks, ahead of her first venture into the outdoor enclosure.

Nubra, Bheri’s mom, is seen gently guiding her precious cub into the outside world for the very first time. Bheri seems to be full of confidence and character as she playfully explores her new surroundings.

Bheri, was born on June 10, 2025, to first-time parents Nabra and Yashin.

Leopards matter: Preserve the wild, protect the planet

Snow leopards are classified as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with only 4,000 remaining in the wild.

These majestic "ghosts of the mountains" face multifaceted threats, including habitat loss, climate change, poaching, and human conflict, highlighting the need for conservation efforts.