Ancient Chinese medicine draws 2.7 million tourists to Anhui

China’s ancient healing practices have attracted 2.7 million tourists seeking wellness experiences.

Xinhua reported that Anhui province’s health tourism industry is booming due to an innovative use of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

The report reveals that Huangshan city offers medicinal cuisine, TCM treatments, intangible cultural heritage courses and homestays.

China is known globally for its rich TCM heritage as it has a history spanning over 5,000 years.

TCM consists of acupuncture, herbal medicine, and the theory of maintaining yinyang balance to treat and prevent illness.

Such influx of tourism indicates that people all around the world prefer treatment via traditional medicine instead of the treatment via conventional western medicine.

A tourist tries traditional Chinese medicine treatment at a healthcare center in Huizhou District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

One of the most prominent reasons behind the popularity of TCM is that it offers a personalized, holistic approach offering natural remedies with minimal side effects.

A tourist tries traditional Chinese medicine acupuncture therapy at a healthcare center in Tunxi District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

The value of traditional medicine has also grown significantly. TCM’s export value grew significantly over the last two decades, reaching $5.69 billion in 2022.

A staff member picks medicinal herbs to make medicinal tea at a pharmacy in Tunxi District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

However, the export consists of mostly raw materials, making up to over 80% of the total export.

The prominent material being exported include ephedra, Astragalus membranaceus, Angelica sinensis, and licorice.