Conor McGregor claims enough support secured to run for Irish presidency

Conor McGregor, Irish Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, recently revealed his plans to run for presidency and now he claims that enough votes have been secured to make him a presidential nominee.

The 37-year-old expressed desire to run for president's office since meeting the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump on St. Patrick’s Day.

According to Irish law, to be considered a presidential nominee, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion will need to be nominated by 20 out of the 220 members of the National Parliament.

In a conversation on X, formerly Twitter, Conor expressed, “I have a long term 7 year plan for the office,” adding that he was ready or in fact born for it.

When asked, “Conor, how do you plan to secure the presidential nomination, or do you have another strategy to achieve this? We need to know!..?" as previously he had zero nominations from Parliament members.

The professional fighter claimed, “I have it secured. I have councils on board. TD’s. Senators. I even have the most prestigious party of them all.”

His post further read, “It is now about choosing my affiliation. Ireland’s Call will be answered. I am here for the will of the people. Only. Who aligns in support of the policies I have presented, will be the saviours of our great nation. They will walk the streets of Ireland to applause!”

The X post has since then garnered over one million views. The elections in Ireland are expected to happen by November 2025.