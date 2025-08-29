Jennette McCurdy's new book sparks fury: Why are netizens igniting debate online?

Actress and bestselling author, Jennette McCurdy is facing major backlash after announcing her debut novel Half His Age.

The book follows a 17-year-old girl’s affair with her married teacher, sparking outrage online.

Fans have slammed the storyline as “creepy” and “romanticising grooming,” raising questions McCurdy’s creative thinking.

McCurdy has found herself at the Centre of furious backlash online following her debut novel announcement, with the release, which is set to hit shelves in January 2026, tells the story of a 17-year-old girl named Waldo who begins a secret affair with her married teacher.

While McCurdy described the book as a sharp, funny and emotional exploration of power, desire and self-discovery, many fans were quick to slam the premise online.

Netizens have accused the book of romanticising grooming with some even calling for McCurdy to be “cancelled.”

Half his age, is McCurdy’s first work of fiction after her bestselling memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died.

The novel is described as a darkly comedic, yet poignant tale centered on Waldo, a 17-year-old navigating an illicit relationship with her teacher.

However, McCurdy’s stance is opposite, she describes the plot that explores themes like loneliness, class, consumerism, rage, and the messy search for identity.

She said, writing the book was “the most creatively fulfilling experience” of her career.

Netizens react

Despite author’s intentions, the story has triggered a wave of criticism on social media.

Many readers argued that the plot dangerously blurs the lines between exploring complex themes and a college student???

One user wrote on X, “She couldn’t be a college student??? Like, why a high school girl???”

While others criticised the cover art, calling it “sexualized” and “tone-deaf.”

This controversy follows the huge success of McCurdy’s 2022 memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, which sold over three million copies and stayed on the New York Times bestseller list for over 90 weeks.

The memoir won several awards is now being adapted into an Apple TV+ series starring Jennifer Aniston, produced by Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment.