Watch the unusual ‘blue egg mystery’

The world has witnessed white or brown-colored, chicken eggs as farm-processed, pastured-eggs or organic eggs generally, but an unusual discovery has sparked buzz.

A rare incident in Davangere Karnataka left villagers shocked when a domestic brown hen laid a strange egg. The chicken left everyone amazed after it laid a "rare blue" egg.

Poultry owner Syed Noor from hen’s coop, discovered the unusual happening and reported to the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department (DAHD) on August 28, 2025.

Noor informed the animal expert’s team that he has ten chickens, but he never came across such experience throughout his life.

Why Blue egg?

Possible reasons of rare blue egg color may include 'biliverdin' pigment, genetic mutation or chicken's feed

According to the DAHD experts, the cause of the rare "blue colored" egg can vary. The possible reasons could be due to a pigment called "biliverdin", genetic mutation or other genetic factors, and maybe chicken’s diet.

What kind of chickens lay blue eggs?

Easter eggers usually lay different colored eggs e.g. light blue, light green or even pink eggs. But specifically, blue colored eggs belong to chicken breeds like Ameraucanas, Araucanas, and Cream leg bars.

Blue colored egg belongs to chicken breeds like Ameraucanas, Araucanas, and Cream leg bars

Moreover, the "Araucanas" among them is perhaps the most well-known chicken breed found in Chilie, popular for producing maximum blue eggs.

Moreover, there are 17 chicken breeds Worldwide, which lay blue eggs, but this unique dark blue chicken egg was discovered for the first time in blue eggs history.

Other rare colored eggs discovered until now:

Colored variety of chicken eggs found worldwide

Several chicken breeds lay colored eggs. The picture above show the colored variety of chicken eggs found worldwide until now.