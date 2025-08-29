Turkish coffee trends: Centuries-old tradition with modern makeover

Turkish coffee is experiencing modern trends and global recognition

Turkish coffee, a centuries-old tradition, is seeking global recognition with a modern makeover. An olive-infused Turkish coffee is introduced in the coastal town of Ayvalık, a unique blend of locally-sourced olive oil and rich coffee.

Beyond tradition, innovators are creating new flavoured and chilled versions, including Turkish coffee with chocolate and refreshing cold brews.

The coffee market in Turkey is growing and evolving. The classic Turkish coffee remains a cultural cornerstone, but urban youth is gravitating towards speciality and modern brewing methods.

The “tasseography” ritual, or reading fortunes from the patterns left in coffee grounds, is creating a lot of buzz online.

This coffee trend led to the development of artisanal coffee shops and international coffee chains.

The automatic coffee makers with innovative modern cezve are helping people to brew traditional Turkish coffee at home.

Turkish coffee is not just a drink. There is a cultural significance beyond its taste, described as a symbol of friendship, hospitality, and conversation.

A famous Turkish proverb says, “The heart seeks neither coffee nor coffeehouse. The heart wants conversation and friendship, coffee’s an excuse.”

Turkish coffee is on the rise these days. Its recognition by UNESCO in 2013 has increased worldwide awareness. Now, it is introduced to a new audience through specialised cafes and workshops in cities like New York and London.

According to CNN, “To call Turkish coffee just a drink is to underestimate it. It is a ritual, a conversation and, as the likely ancestor of all modern coffees, it is a nearly 500-year-old piece of history that UNESCO has inscribed on its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.”

Why is it called Turkish coffee?

It is prepared in a cezve or copper vessel. The Turks invented this technique.