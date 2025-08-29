Sabrina Carpenter to break own records with new album 'Man’s Best Friend'

Sabrina Carpenter might break her own records with her highly anticipated new album, Man’s Best Friend.

The 26-year-old pop sensation dropped her seventh studio LP on Friday, August 29, after stirring much buzz and excitement around her latest work.

The album’s lead single, Manchild, earned Barry Keoghan’s ex her second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in June.

The album, which features 12 tracks and a bonus music video for Tears, is produced by Jack Antonoff and released via Island Records..

Ahead of Man’s Best Friend release, the Taste songstress teased fans with a bold message, "The album is not for any pearl-clutchers."

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Carpenter explained, "But I also think that even pearl-clutchers can listen to an album like this in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves."

The latest album comes just a year after her breakthrough Short n’ Sweet, which not only earned the one of Eras tour openers her first Grammy but also claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for four weeks.

With the success of Short n’ Sweet, which featured hits like Espresso and Please Please Please, fans are eager to see if Man’s Best Friend can match the same success or even break her own records.

However, with less than 24 hours since the album’s debut, only time will tell if Man’s Best Friend can surpass the high benchmark set by Carpenter’s own success.

Here's Sabrina Carpenter's full latest album, Man's Best Friend:



