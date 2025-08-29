Adam Sandler brings family to Venice Film Festival

Adam Sandler and family attends 2025 Venice Film Festival

Adam Sandler turned heads at the 2025 Venice Film Festival as he hit the red carpet for the premiere of his new movie Jay Kelly, starring alongside George Clooney.

The event took place at the Sala Grande theater on Thursday, August 28, and marked a rare moment where Sandler swapped his trademark laid-back style for a more classic look.

The 58-year-old actor wore a sleek black tuxedo paired with a crisp white shirt and a bowtie, giving fans a sharp contrast to his usual oversized T-shirts, hoodies, and sneakers.

Sandler wasn’t alone on the carpet.

His wife Jackie joined him in a strapless white gown that flowed elegantly to the floor, while their daughters, Sadie, 19, and Sunny, 16, coordinated perfectly with their parents.

Sunny matched her mom in a halter-neck white dress, while Sadie chose a black dress to complement her father’s tux. Together, the family made for a striking, color-coordinated appearance.

The actor, known for embracing comfort over fashion, has often been labeled an “accidental style icon.”

Speaking to Complex about the title, Sandler said, “It’s funny as hell. And whenever one of my kids or their friends talks to me about it... my wife’s like, ‘What the hell are we talking about right now? How did that happen?’”

He added that Jackie has always supported his clothing choices.

“Even when we were young, others would say, ‘Would you put on something better than that? Your wife’s dressed so beautifully.’ My wife would say, ‘He’s comfortable like that. Let him do that. Leave him alone.’”

In a past interview with PEOPLE, he also admitted that his style wasn’t intentional, saying becoming a fashion figure was “accidental.”

The Venice premiere highlighted Sandler’s new collaboration with director Noah Baumbach.

In Jay Kelly, Clooney plays a famous actor while Sandler portrays his longtime friend and manager. The story follows the pair as they embark on a whirlwind yet deeply reflective journey that challenges their choices, relationships, and legacies.

Jay Kelly is set to open in select theaters on November 14 before arriving on Netflix on December 5.