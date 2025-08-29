Denise Van Outen makes huge music comeback with first album in 20 years

Denise Van Outen announced her first album in more than twenty years, marking a major return to music.

The former Big Breakfast host spent recent years focusing on acting and her West End career, but confirmed that her new record A Bit of Me would be released in October.

The album was described as a “collection of intimate interpretations of timeless songs." And a press release revealed that each track has been transformed into ballads with piano, harmonies, strings and harps.

Produced by Jamie Sellers, who has worked with Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Flo, the album featured well loved tracks including What Kind of Fool Am I and New York State of Mind.

It also included pop favourites such as George Michael’s Different Corner, Gloria Estefan’s Anything For You and The Harder I Try by Brother Beyond.

Denise also shared original work with a new title track A Bit of Me, written with Sellers. However, she recorded a duet with Blue’s Duncan James and covered That’s What Friends Are For.

To mark the album’s announcement, the singer released her version of The Glory of Love, which was described as cinematic and romantic.

Denise would also tour the UK in March 2026 with An Evening With Denise Van Outen and the shows promised a mix of music, laughter and stories from her long career.