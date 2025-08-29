Cardi B bursts out laughing at lawyer's confusion over her hair during trial

Cardi B couldn't help but laugh at an attorney's confusion over her changing appearance

Cardi B’s courtroom testimony took an unexpected turn when her wig change threw off the attorney cross-examining her.

The Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, began her testimony this week in a civil assault trial stemming from a 2020 lawsuit filed by security guard Emani Ellis. Ellis accused Cardi of physically attacking her outside a Beverly Hills medical office in 2018.

Cardi denied the claims, insisting nothing beyond a heated exchange happened. “I didn’t touch her,” she said on the stand on Tuesday, August 26, per Rolling Stone. “It was like a verbal fight, but it didn’t get physical at all.”

At one point, the questioning shifted to her appearance. The lawyer, noting Cardi’s black pixie wig the day before and her long blonde wig that day, asked whether either style was her “real hair.”

The WAP rapper was visibly stunned before bursting into laughter and replying, “they’re wigs.”

The attorney quickly admitted, “Okay. Sorry, I didn’t know that. It’s a good wig today, then.”

Ellis, meanwhile, alleged Cardi cut her face with her nails and spat on her during the encounter. Cardi pushed back, saying Ellis was “wilding out,” following her, and recording while she was secretly pregnant with her first child at the time.

“We’re literally screaming at each other,” Cardi admitted, but denied any physical altercation took place.