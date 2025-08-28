Peter Andre accused of 'saint act' as wife Emily posts Cyprus snaps

Peter Andre's wife Emily MacDonagh shared some loved-up moments on Wednesday from a family trip, amid questions surrounding Peter's 'saintly' image during his feud with Katie Price.

It all began when Peter, 52, issued a statement accusing Katie of spreading 'baseless lies' over the last 16 years.

He insisted that he had maintained silent only for the sake of their children.

Now, Emily, the doctor, who married the Mysterious Girl singer in 2015 has shared snaps from their sunny getaway to Cyprus.

Her post comes amid accusations from fans about Peter's behaviour towards his ex Katie, 47, as his long-running feud with the glamour model reignited.

It comes after the Daily Mail that Peter's team had painted him as a 'saint who had put up with Katie for far too long' after their split in 2009.

Keyboard warriors accused him of being 'manipulative' and narcissistic.'

For unversed, Peter shares two children, Princess 18, and Junior Andre 20 with her ex-wife Katie Price.

Peter also shares three children with his second wife Emily-Arabella, one, Millie, 11 and Theo, eight.