Halsey surprises fans with exciting announcement

Halsey recently collaborated with Sydney Sweeney in film 'Americana'

Colors hitmaker Halsey has left fans surprised with her latest move.

Taking it to Instagram, the 30-year-old American singer and songwriter announced dates of her new tour named “Badlands The Tour.”

The upcoming music journey has been announced in celebration of her debut album Bandlands that release 10 years ago today.

Halsey shared the exciting news on social media with a caption that read, “One countdown has ended and a new one begins. Visit Badlands before it visits you…”

According to her post, the new tour will kickstart from October 14 taking her across Europe, North America and Australia.

Tickets are set to go on sale on September 5.

Fans have flooded the comment section expressing their excitement over the news.

One of them wrote, “OMG!!! I will be there!!!” Meanwhile, another commented, “This will be so hot.”

A third fan wrote, “Think I’m dying.”

On the other hand, Halsey is all set to feature in Tony Tost’s directed film Americana that also stars Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Eric Dane and others.