Kid Cudi moves to tears in conversation about 'precious' bond

Kid Cudi opens up about the most important relationship in his life

Kid Cudi values one relationship in his life the most, with his daughter who is also his “best friend” and the biggest fan.

The 41-year-old rapper, who recently released his memoir, Cudi: The Memoir, had an emotional conversation about his bond with his daughter.

The Better Place hitmaker said, “She literally texted me the other day, because I sent her a clip from when I was talking about her in my CBS interview, and she was like, 'You're the best dad ever,'" in conversation with People Magazine.

"It was just like... I remember the first time she said that to me, I was like, 'Word.' I was so weak. I almost cried," Cudi recalled.

The Mr. Rager rapper continued, "I was like, 'Yo, she said, I'm the best dad ever. Holy shit. Out of all the dads? Oh, man. You know what I mean? She's my best friend, my homie, my ride or die. She's all those things."

Cudi, who was very anxious before welcoming her baby daughter, added, "I was really worried because of the circumstances. I wasn't raising Vada 24/7. I only saw her a couple times throughout the year, and I always felt that our relationship wouldn't be strong because I'm not with her 24/7.”

However, “that was one of the first things I thought that was really the wrong way to think about things. Of course, my daughter is going to want to have a relationship with me, and our relationship is going to be cool."