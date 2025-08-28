Sabrina Carpenter excites fans with new teaser ahead of album release

Sabrina Carpenter surprised her fans with another news as they wait for her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend, to be released.
The 26-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram to announce a new music video for her second track, Tears, on the upcoming release.
The Espresso hitmaker wrote, “Tears drops 9 pm PST/12 am EST on Thurs with the release of Man’s Best Friend. 2 more sleeps,” in the caption alongside the teaser for the video.
The short teaser showed the Grammy winner walking into a narrow hallway with multiple holes on either side of the walls.
As Carpenter moves forward, dramatic hands with long nails emerge from the holes and try to touch her. The screen goes black and the title of the song appears in bold red font.
Fans could not be more thrilled for the much-anticipated album, as one wrote, “WOWWWWWW,” and another exclaimed, “SCREAMING!!!!”
“Omg this video is gonna be so good!!!,” chimed in a third, while another expressed, “i love it when actors become singers because they make the most cinematic music videos.”
One fan gushed, “go ahead and give her another grammy already,” and another quipped, "I'm so ready to make this my personality."
