Lana Del Rey sparks backlash for bold claim about country music

Lana Del Rey confirms upcoming album ‘Stove’ is predominantly country

Lana Del Rey gave rise to an online debate after she declared that she was dabbling with country music before any other singer.

The 40-year-old songstress just confirmed that her upcoming album, Stove, which was initially called Lasso, and then The Right Person Will Stay, will be predominantly a country album.

The Brooklyn Baby hitmaker also claimed, “Eight years ago, when I was looking to make a country record, no one else was thinking about country. Now everyone is going country!” in her interview with W Magazine.

Fans quickly took offense at the comment, bashing it as untrue and undeserved, with one writing, “and why didn’t she do it back then, sounds like she’s just chasing trends.”

Another echoed, “everyone lets thank Beyonce” and “thank bey and taylor’s versions,” chimed in a third, referring to the country influence in Taylor Swift’s early music and Beyonce’s recent album, Cowboy Carter.

“Talking just to talk,” while another joked, “She’s just saying whatever.”

Many social media users also expressed their disappointment with Stove being the album title, as they wrote, “you really doubled down on ‘feminism isn’t interesting to me’ with that title.”

Another said, “3 names changed and its still stove.”

While Del Rey has been putting off the album release for a while, she also told the outlet that she is beginning to feel more and more satisfied with the album and it will be out by the end of January 2026.