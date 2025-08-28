How Zara and Mike Tindall live high life in Gloucestershire

Zara and Mike Tindall turned a converted farmhouse into a family haven at Gatcombe Park

Zara and Mike Tindall have carved out their own slice of countryside luxury at Gatcombe Park, the Gloucestershire estate owned by Zara’s mother, Princess Anne.

After leaving their former base in Cheltenham, the couple settled into a sprawling nine-bedroom converted farmhouse in 2013 just a stone’s throw from Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, who reside in the main house once gifted by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Far from a standard family home, Zara and Mike’s property is a modern haven designed for both privacy and practicality, complete with a cinema room, home gym, and sleek contemporary kitchen.

Their three children Mia, Lena, and Lucas enjoy the freedom of the countryside while also being minutes away from their grandmother, making family drop-ins and babysitting duties wonderfully convenient.

Zara and Mike Tindall’s Gloucestershire Farmhouse.

The equestrian couple’s love of horses is well catered for too, with stables on the property, and when it’s time to unwind, they can make use of the estate’s famous “party barn,” often the setting for family gatherings.

Blending privacy with family closeness, the Tindalls’ countryside retreat is every bit as functional as it is glamorous.

Life at Gatcombe Park offers them a true rural idyll, and Mike has given fans more than a few sneak peeks into the stunning scenery via his Instagram.

In one clip, the former England Rugby captain filmed himself on an early morning stroll across the estate, sending good-luck wishes to a local rugby team.

Behind him, rolling fields and open skies stretched out in classic Gloucestershire beauty the perfect playground for their children.

With all that countryside right on their doorstep, it’s easy to imagine the three youngsters embracing a life of outdoor adventures just steps away from home.