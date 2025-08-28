Crash investigation shuts down Lincoln Tunnel Helix, snarling morning commute

A major crash investigation has resulted in the complete closure of the outbound lanes on the Lincoln Tunnel Helix, causing significant delays for the Thursday morning commute on August 28, 2025.
The officials have diverted all westbound traffic through the Hoboken Tunnel as a detour.
Due to the tunnel closure, the traffic in New York City is also severely impacted.
Only one lane is open, which is causing delays stretching back to the New Jersey Turnpike.
There are no confirmed details about the nature of the crash by the Port Authority.
However, taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the officials confirmed the closure is for an investigation, “495 westbound helix is closed for a crash investigation. All traffic diverted through Hoboken Tunnel. Two lanes closed 495 eastbound helix for investigation. Updates are posted when situations change.”
Photos from the scene showed evidence markers on the roadway and a police officer retrieving a vehicle bumper.
Daily commuters are requested to seek alternative routes to avoid extensive delays. The alternative routes include the Washington Bridge or the Holland Tunnel.
Dean Stokes, from Brighton, went on 108 rollercoasters at 32 theme parks across the UK in 16 days
Major discovery is expected to solve mystery of how life formed on earth 4 billion years ago
LeBron James is flying to China in September
Bob Katter threatened a reporter over questions about his Lebanese heritage during a Brisbane press conference
Meghan call her angel investments ‘Dolphin Tank’
The animated-musical film 'Demon Hunters' has been watched more than 236 million times
Kokichichi Akuzwa has become the oldest person to climb Mount Fuji
The Minneapolis school shooting killed two children and injured 17