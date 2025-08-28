Crash investigation shuts down Lincoln Tunnel Helix, snarling morning commute

A major crash investigation has resulted in the complete closure of the outbound lanes on the Lincoln Tunnel Helix, causing significant delays for the Thursday morning commute on August 28, 2025.

The officials have diverted all westbound traffic through the Hoboken Tunnel as a detour.

Due to the tunnel closure, the traffic in New York City is also severely impacted.

Only one lane is open, which is causing delays stretching back to the New Jersey Turnpike.

There are no confirmed details about the nature of the crash by the Port Authority.

However, taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the officials confirmed the closure is for an investigation, “495 westbound helix is closed for a crash investigation. All traffic diverted through Hoboken Tunnel. Two lanes closed 495 eastbound helix for investigation. Updates are posted when situations change.”

Photos from the scene showed evidence markers on the roadway and a police officer retrieving a vehicle bumper.

Daily commuters are requested to seek alternative routes to avoid extensive delays. The alternative routes include the Washington Bridge or the Holland Tunnel.