Defense Department fails to explain UFO sightings over military installation in US

The United States Department of Defense has been baffled as thousands of unidentified spherical objects have been detected hovering in U.S. skies.

A new report by Enigma reveals that more than 8,000 unidentified flying objects (UFO) sightings were reported across the U.S. between December 2022 and June 2025.

Enigma, a crowdsourced platform that allows people to report sightings of UFOs, made some startling revelations in its latest report.

It reveals that most of the sightings occurred during night time between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., adding, “422 reports specifically mentioned metallic orbs, with the majority of those observed over military installations in New York, California and Arizona”.

Eyewitnesses that including people from all walks of life state the UFOs hover silently before moving at a very high speed and leave no traces behind.

Several of these sightings have been captured on camera but most of them remain unexplained.

The Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) has dismissed much of the claims declaring them as natural phenomena such as flock of birds, drones, aircrafts or balloons.

However, the absence of data for a few sightings has baffled the department as 21 out of 757 UFO sightings between May 2023 and June 2024 were classified as unresolved in the annual report of AARO.