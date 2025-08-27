Peter Andre voices fears over kids' safety in AI driven social media age

Peter Andre has expressed concern for his children's wellbeing in the digital era.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 53-who shares two children, Princess and Junior, with ex-wife Katie Price, 47, sat down for a one-o-one chat with the ITV This Morning hosts Ryan Clark, 36, and Josie Gibson, 40.

During the interview, the conversation turned to his eldest kids, who had appeared on the sofa earlier this month.

When Josie asked about social media and whether it worried him, Peter replied: 'It's interesting but when we started we did not know the pitfalls of it then.

'Now, I don't even think social on its own is the problem, I think with AI involved in it, it's a whole different level. It's scary now'.

Princess and Junior both are both doing well in their careers and enjoy an incredible following on Instagram account.

Peter also admitted that he has less lost control over them now that they are adults, but he believes in giving them the freedom to take a progressive approach to life.

He added: 'They are good kids and they have their own mind and I love that. I let them have their freedom.'