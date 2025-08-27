George Clooney’s marriage with Amal likely to fall apart

George Clooney’s marriage with Amal has hit the rough patch and likely to crash soon.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that the couple’s marriage is at the verge of breaking up as the actor was more focused on his Broadway play instead of his marital relationship.

According to the insider, the duo has been struggling to find time to hang out with one another because of Ocean's 11 actor is “tied up and preoccupied with work”.

“Amal has complained to friends that even when they're at their beautiful home in Como, George will spend hours in another room instead of enjoying their time together,” said a source.

The lawyer “keeps trying to figure out ways to help George relax, but it's like he just can't switch it off,” disclosed an insider.

The source noted that the actor “has been acting incredibly grumpy lately, and Amal is feeling the strain”.

“He's been hard to handle, and friends are wondering what's really going on with him,” explained an insider.

Nevertheless, another source declared, “Everyone's walking on eggshells.”

An insider revealed that Amal, who shares two children with George, is “frustrated and concerned because it's not fun living with someone who's constantly on edge”.

“She's tearing her hair out over this and praying that by some miracle he'll get it together sooner rather than later,” remarked a source.

They pointed out that George gets short-tempered and annoyed when he’s “worn-out”.

On the other hand, Amal is “sympathetic because she's a huge workaholic herself, but it's clear she is at the end of her rope,” added an insider.

Meanwhile, the lawyer was seen on the red carpet with George for the final performance of Good Night, and Good Luck amid troubled marriage speculations.