Hailey Bieber ignites pregnancy rumours days after baby Jack’s birthday

Justin Bieber and Hailey’s fans think 'baby no. 2' is on the way

Hailey Bieber and Justin have talked about their plans to have more kids in various interviews, they haven’t officially announced a pregnancy yet, however that didn’t keep fans from speculating the big news.

The 28-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 26, and shared a carousel of pictures from her baby Jack’s first birthday, as they celebrated with friends and family.

One of the pictures in the Rhode founder’s carousel showed her laying by the pool, wearing casual cropped top and trousers.

Several fans took to the comments section and asked if Hailey was expecting again, claiming that her stomach seems to be showing a bump.

“Why does she look like … she has a baby bump?” asked one of the comments, while another echoed the sentiment, “is she pregnant???” and “are you expecting baby no. 2?”

“Yeahh seems like im not the only one who thinks she looks pregnant in one of the photos,” chimed in a third.

While the general consensus remained on baby news, one fan defended Hailey, arguing, “it takes a while for the muscles in your stomach to recover after child birth. Jack is still a baby. I wouldn’t expect her to have a perfectly flat stomach yet.”

The mom of one herself did not interact with the rumours.