Justin Bieber, Hailey look smitten as marriage rebounds post 'Swag' release

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey looked smitten as they were spotted enjoying a lovely outing together in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Love Yourself singer, 31 who has recently dropped his new album, Swag, is said to be in a much better place' with the model, 28, following reports of marital strife.

Justin cut a sharp figure in a graphic T-shirt, while Hailey stunned in a white crop top paired with denim jeans.

Their latest appearance comes as a relief to fans, as the couple had reportedly gone through a 'rough patch' in recent months.

A source told US Weekly told the couple's tension has now 'settled,' after Justin's critical and commercial success on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

'The intense focus and emotional toll of creating new music had put a strain on their marriage,' said an insider.

'When Justin is in the studio making new music, he gets completely consumed and shuts everything else out.'

Since the release of Swag on July 11, it has been reported that the couple's relationship has significantly improved.

According to the source, Hailey and Justin 'have been able to finally reconnect more' during a family trip to Idaho with their son Jack Blues.