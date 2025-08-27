



Kazakh photographer captures life inside Almaty Covid hospital

In the summer of 2020, Kazakh photographer Andrey caught COVID-19. While in the hospital, he carefully photographed the staff and patients, capturing life on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite its proximity to China, where the virus started, Kazakhstan was initially untouched by COVID-19 before cases were confirmed. However, the virus entered the region on March 13, 2020, when two citizens returning from Germany tested positive.

The country with over 20 million population declared a state of emergency two days later. COVID-19 ultimately claimed more than 13,000 lives in Kazakhstan.

At first, Khludeyev was not worried. “I thought it was fake news,” he said. However, when he developed a fever, cough, and high temperature, he visited a clinic for a test. X-rays revealed severe double-sided pneumonia.

A medically knowledgeable friend advised him to go to the hospital in Almaty immediately. Khludeyev packed and left, entering a tense, chaotic environment where doctors and staff were caring for patients.

He brought a small Soviet period Chief – II film camera with him. This half-frame camera enabled him to take 72 black-and-white prints during his three-week stay. He wanted to show the reality of COVID-19, that it was too dangerous, real, and not a joke.

Initially, staff and cases were suspicious of the camera. Khludeyev explained he was a cameraman establishing everything.

He captured medical staff in protective suits, working tirelessly. Some pictures looked strange, almost like old historical scenes, with light shinning in unusual ways that made them dramatic. Then the hospital was old and dark, which added to the feeling of fear and struggle.

Since then, Khludeyev has fully recovered; he looks at his photos with gratitude, remembering the doctors, nurses, and other staff who risked their lives to care for patients. He also thanked his wife, friends, and family for their support.

“This was one of the toughest times of my life,” he said. “It was exhausting and frightening, but also invaluable. I felt every second of life and the importance of helping others. Photography allowed me to capture that reality.”

Khludeyev’s images remain a poignant tribute to the courage, humanity, and resilience of people on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.