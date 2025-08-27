UK faces another banking outage as HSBC app goes down

The UK is once again grappling with a major banking outage as HSBC banking app has gone down, leaving the customers locked out their accounts.

Instead of getting access to their banking accounts, the users were shown error messages including an “err03” code.

The disruption is not only limited to banking services. In fact, it extends to First Direct, the digital arm and online-focused backing brand that is operated by HSBC.

The glitch started around 11am local UK time, according to tracking website Down Detector. Thousands of customers across the country have been affected by the issue.

Soon after the problem, disgruntled users took to X to express their woes.

One user wrote, “Chase bank (UK) website and app and

@HSBC_UK website and app are both not working in the UK today. So if you bank with them, there is no way to access your money. This is like the Brexit of banking. A total disaster with irreversible damage.”

Another one commented, “@HSBC_UK Your mobile app and online services are down, I’m not able to transfer money to my other accounts . What's going on?”

Third one expressed, “Another day, another platform not working? Anyone else getting this with @HSBC_UK.”

HSBC responded to the dissatisfaction of customers on X, saying, “We understand some customers are having issues accessing banking services right now. We’re really sorry and are investigating as a matter of urgency. We will share an update as soon as possible.”

According to HSBC, it caters to 15 million active customers in the UK and 600,000 business customers. Besides First Direct brands, it also operates Marks & Spencer’s financial offerings.