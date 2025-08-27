What is next for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce after engagement

Travis Kelce proposed Taylor Swift ‘a couple of weeks ago’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken the reigns over social media and fans are all wondering what is next in store for the couple.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the NFL star, also 35, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 26, to announce their engagement to the world.

According to reports so far, it is clear that the Anti-Hero hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are planning to get married and have kids.

However, considering their celebrity status and financial standing the couple needs to go through with the prenup, as per legal experts.

Weighing in on the future marriage, Lawyer Kara Chrobak told Page Six, “A prenup makes total sense for them. Taylor is reportedly worth around $1.6 billion, and Travis has about $90 million. That’s a huge difference.”

Even if the lovebirds stay together for ever and ever, the legal adviser went on to add, “Having a prenup lets them both go into the marriage knowing their separate assets are protected and avoids messy, expensive litigation if things don’t work out. For people at their level, it’s really about peace of mind and keeping things private, not about planning for divorce.”

Chrobak also described how Swift would need more protection for her assets which includes touring revenue, brand deal, as well as her music which she just purchased the rights to.

Meanwhile Kelce would need to separate his business ventures, NFL contracts, and New Heights podcast revenue.

“Both of them are brands as much as people, so the prenup should make sure neither can exploit the other’s image or name if things fall apart,” noted the lawyer.

Another crucial detail their prenup would include would be “confidentiality,” as Chrobak said, “At their level of celebrity, a non-disparagement and strict confidentiality clause is critical to prevent memoirs, leaking details, and messy headlines.”

The happily engaged duo is soaking in the excitement of their newly changed relationship for now, and wedding talk would likely come after Kelce’s NFL season.