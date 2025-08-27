Meghan Markle accused of being 'superficial, materialistic' in Netflix series

Meghan Markle's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, has sparked controversy with its second season, drawing criticism for being "tone deaf" and out of touch with everyday struggles.

Showbiz journalist Sarah-Louise Robertson expressed her frustration on GB News, stating, "I just don't know how much I can take of Meghan Markle's professional victimhood, because that is literally what it is. She's just tone deaf, I think that's what really comes across in this series."

Robertson criticised the show's agenda, saying it's "so far removed" from standard life.

"We have the flower sprinkles that she said she puts on everything... It's just not real. It's just so far removed from most people's lives watching this. People are thinking, how are we going to feed our children? How are we going to pay the mortgage? How are we going to pay the bills?" she emphasised.

The journalist also accused Meghan Markle of being superficial and materialistic, particularly in her conversation with Chrissy Teigen.

"Where you do get to see a little bit of the real Meghan, which is avaricious, is she says to Chrissy Teigen 'look how far we've come'. It's just superficial, frivolous nonsense, and she nods along because she's married to the multimillionaire pop star John Legend," Robertson said.

Robertson questioned Meghan's intentions, stating, "And you just realise that all Meghan has ever wanted is to be bone idle, married to a rich man, taken care of, be a tradwife, and float around in a lovely mansion. Do we care that she puts flower sprinkles on French toast or whatever rubbish she's making? What is that doing for the good of the world? Nothing, absolutely zilch."

The journalist concluded by saying, "She had it all when she was the Duchess of Sussex, when she came into the Royal Family. She had the world at her feet where she could have done something of good, something of use given back, she didn't want that, that wasn't enough. What she just wanted was to be lazy and very, very rich, and to show it off to anybody who's around to say, look how far I've come."