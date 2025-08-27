Gap's diverse Katseye ad sparks viral debate against American Eagle

The recent Gap jeans commercial featuring multinational pop group Katseye has gone viral across all social media platforms, amassing millions of views.

The ad features a six-member group performing a group choreography to Kelis’ “Milkshake” in Gap’s fall denim collection and has been hailed by many as a celebration of diversity.

The choreography features women from different backgrounds, including the U.S., South Korea, the Philippines, and Switzerland.

Gap aims to showcase inclusivity through their new ad.

Despite the ad giving a broader message through its campaign, the netizens sparked conversations that pitted the ad directly against Sydney Sweeney’s controversial campaign for American Eagle.

Social media comparisons arose to the American Eagle’s ad which was criticised for evoking eugenics due to a voiceover pun about “genes” and Sweeney’s appearance.

In the American Eagle ad, the American actress joked about her “genes” as it sounded like “jeans.” As she is a blonde with blue eyes, some viewers felt that the ad was hinting at eugenics (the discredited idea that only certain types of people are good and should have children).

Undoubtedly, the release of the Gap’s new campaign coincides with American Eagle’s ad, but it is unclear whether it should be conceived as a direct response.

In addition to all the criticism, the ad’s choreography has also inspired a wave of fan recreations on TikTok, making it even more viral.

Some critics are also drawing comparisons between Beyoncé’s recent Levi's campaign and the marketing tactics of these jeans brands.

As both Gap and American Eagle enjoy a surge in visibility, the viral moment underscores the potent power of celebrity endorsements to ignite broader cultural conversations.