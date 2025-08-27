Michael Jackson’s son Prince gets engaged to girlfriend of eight years

Prince Jackson, the first child of the Hollywood legend Michael Jackson, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Molly.

Prince, whose real name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., announced the delightful news via a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, August 26.

Set to his late father’s 1987 single I Just Can't Stop Loving You, the 28-year-old son of the late pop star and his former wife Debbie Rowe revealed his bride-to-be’s identity as Molly and acknowledged their eight-year relationship in caption.

"8 years down [infinity symbol] to go. Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and made incredible memories," he wrote. "We’ve traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together."

The picture of the carousel showed the newly engaged couple wearing coordinating white and cream outfits as they kissed in a park.

Other images captured Prince and Molly’s sweetest moments throughout their eight years together, including them posing with his paternal grandmother, Katherine Jackson.

He continued the caption, "I’m excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories."

Prince concluded the tex with a flying kiss emoji before writing, "I love you babs."

On March 13, 2018, the eldest child of Michael introduced Molly on his social media for the first time when he marked the couple’s one-year anniversary.

In addition to Prince, Debbie and The King Of Pop also shared a daughter Paris Michael Jackson. Debbie signed over custody of their two kids after she and Michael got divorced in 1999.

The legendary pop star's third child is Prince Michael Jackson II, who goes by "Bigi”. The identity of his biological mother, a surrogate, is unknown.