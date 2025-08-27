Lil Nas X reveals emotional scars from terrifying jail experience

Lil Nas X broke his silence after spending several days in jail on serious charges.

The 26 year old rapper shared a video on his Instagram Stories where he told fans that the four days he spent behind bars were “terrifying" and added a message of hope, saying he was “going to be all right.”

The Grammy winner, whose real name is Montero Hill, was arrested last week in Los Angeles after police said he was seen walking nude down Ventura Avenue in Studio City.

According to reports, the situation escalated into a confrontation where officers used a Taser to subdue him.

In the video, the rapper stood outdoors wearing a lime green cardigan. He looked into the camera and said, “Your girl is gonna be OK, y’all. She’s gonna be all right.” His tone then changed as he admitted, “That was f***ing terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days.”

The Old Town Road singer quickly reassured fans once again, repeating, “Your girl’s gonna be all right.”

The artist was charged with four felonies, including three counts of battery with injury on a peace officer and resisting an executive officer. If convicted, he could face up to five years in state prison.

Nas appeared in court wearing a blue prison jumpsuit before he was released on seventy five thousand dollars bail.

However, the Call Me By Your Name hitmaker entered a plea of not guilty and is scheduled to return for a preliminary hearing on September 15.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman issued a statement saying that assaulting police officers was a direct threat to public safety and that no celebrity should expect special treatment.

Lil Nas X's lawyer, Christy O’Connor, argued in court that the incident was unlike anything in the rapper’s past and described it as an aberration in his life.