Sophie Turner gives golden advice to young stars of ‘Harry Potter’ series

Sophie Turner has recently shared important message to young stars of new Harry Potter TV series.

The Game of Thrones star reflected on mental health struggle due to social media scrutiny at a very young age.

While speaking to Flaunt Magazine, Sophie, who started her acting career at 14, revealed that social media “had such a profound impact on my mental health, like more than I could tell you”.

“It almost destroyed me on numerous occasions,” said the British actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sophie explained how fame could impact the mind of young stars.

The Joan actress expressed her concerns for new HP cast including Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who are set to play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, respectively, in the new HBO series.

“I look at the kids who are about to be in the new Harry Potter and I just want to give them a hug and say, ‘Look, it’s going to be OK, but don’t go anywhere near [social media],’” she pointed out.

Meanwhile, Sophie also offered golden advice to the young stars, adding, “Stay friends with your home friends, keep living at home with your family, make sure your parents are your chaperones.”

“It’s so important to have that grounding adjacent to the big, crazy stuff that you do,” she concluded.