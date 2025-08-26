BTS'V vows Dodgers fans with perfect pitch, sends ARMY into frenzy - Watch

BTS'V vows Dodgers fans with perfect pitch, sends ARMY into frenzy Pitch - Watch

The stage was nothing short of electric as BTS’V, also known as Kim Taehyung, turned the LA Dodgers’ game into a global spectacle.

Hashtags lit up timelines, streets outside the stadium swelled with fans, and all eyes locked onto the idol as he stepped out for his very first ceremonial pitch against the Cincinnati Reds.

V’s appearance was a star-studded moment!

Fans went wild on social media, sharing clips of him laughing and chatting with players.

BTS has always loved sports, with members like SUGA, Jin, Jungkook, and J-Hope getting involved in various events. But V’s moment at the Dodgers game was special - it made history!

Dodgers' dugout delight: V meets LA Stars

V met Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani soon after arriving at the stadium. The two exchanged smiles, posed for photos, and sent fans into an instant frenzy.

The idol’s first pitch moment was bound to be as much of a viral sensation as a sporting event, as seen by a video of V learning how to pitch from Tyler Glasnow, the Dodger’s dominant pitcher, which was already going viral online.

ARMY in love with V

Soon, timelines were filled with snaps and videos of the star. Many ARMY even posted shots of themselves at the stadium, cheering on the idol.

BTS: Bringing the sound in days to come

The singer is currently in LA with the rest of the other BTS members. The 7 idols, after their discharge from the South Korean military service, travelled to the USA to prepare for their comeback album.

BTS on their Weverse live had announced a full-group comeback album planned for Spring 2026.