Real reason behind ship disappearances in Bermuda Triangle finally revealed

Bermuda Triangle, one of the most mysterious places on Earth, has been famous for its legendary disappearances.

Scientists have claimed that they have finally solved the planet's strangest phenomenon occurring in the area between Florida, Puerto Rico and Bermuda.

Several conspiracy theories have been linked to the triangle ranging from the presence of aliens, UFOs or interdimensional portals.

However, an oceanographer from the University of Southampton Dr Simon Boxall has debunked all the myths associated with the region and presented a completely different theory.

He said, “The disappearances at Bermuda Triangle are not due to UFOs or interdimensional portals but rogue waves also known as extreme storm waves.”

Dr Simon Boxall

Extreme storm waves are unpredictable walls of water, towering up to 100 feet. They are abnormally steep and can hit unexpectedly from directions other than the prevailing wind.

Dr Simon revealed, “Waves can reach twice the height of surrounding waves and have the ability to sink a trapped ship within two to three minutes.”

One of the deadliest regions in the world is home to famous shipwrecks and sudden disappearances of vessels and aircrafts.

It first gained prominence in 1918 after a ship named USS Cyclops, an American coal-carrying ship, disappeared while passing through the Bermuda Triangle on its way from Brazil to Baltimore.

USS Cyclops just vanished as no trace of the ship or its wreck and the crew has ever been found.

USS Cyclops

Despite the location’s fame for its astonishing disappearances, several scientists believe that the wrecks and crashes are well within normal levels.

As per National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, no evidence suggests that the mysterious disappearances occur with any greater frequency in the Bermuda Triangle than any other well-trevelled area of the ocean.”